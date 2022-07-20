Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Engie Stock Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. Engie has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Engie from €14.00 ($14.14) to €15.50 ($15.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Engie from €17.00 ($17.17) to €17.50 ($17.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Engie from €18.00 ($18.18) to €16.00 ($16.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

