Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 693,200 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 864,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Youdao Stock Performance
Shares of DAO stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.
Institutional Trading of Youdao
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Youdao (DAO)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.