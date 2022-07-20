Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 693,200 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 864,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Youdao Stock Performance

Shares of DAO stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

About Youdao

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 275,238 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 460.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

