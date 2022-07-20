Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Decreases By 19.7%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

GLP opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.87. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.93%.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $133,910.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 118,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,668.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,818 shares of company stock worth $754,763. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth $1,020,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

