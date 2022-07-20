Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Decreases By 19.7%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rubicon Organics from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

Rubicon Organics Stock Up 15.9 %

OTCMKTS ROMJF opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Rubicon Organics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.