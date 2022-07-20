CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 165,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.83. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 29.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CPS Technologies stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of CPS Technologies worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

