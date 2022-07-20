Strs Ohio Acquires 3,500 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

