Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $440.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

