Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 30.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $244,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

