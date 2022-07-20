Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,086,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 39,128,824 shares.The stock last traded at $70.96 and had previously closed at $68.59.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,191.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,522,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,996,000 after buying an additional 7,193,941 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,610.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,709,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,655,097 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,907.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,442,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,580,000 after buying an additional 2,321,187 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $168,168,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 432.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,129,000 after buying an additional 1,845,319 shares during the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

