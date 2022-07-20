BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Cut to €62.00 by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Exane BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($63.64) to €62.00 ($62.63) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNPQY. UBS Group raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($60.61) to €63.00 ($63.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($62.93) to €64.30 ($64.95) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($62.63) to €61.00 ($61.62) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($70.71) to €72.00 ($72.73) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.23.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.79 billion. Analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.6552 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

