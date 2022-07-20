PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.41.

TSE PSK opened at C$18.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.08. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.75 and a twelve month high of C$20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$139.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,812.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$496,967.40. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,637.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,742,047.76. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.41 per share, with a total value of C$36,812.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$496,967.40. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $266,652 over the last three months.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

