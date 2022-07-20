Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Trading 7.4% Higher

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.38. 3,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 710,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 224.85 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 426.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

