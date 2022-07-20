Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPPMF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.90 to C$5.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.29.

CPPMF stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $235.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

