Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TKO. Scotiabank cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.73.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$1.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$349.27 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$3.00.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$118.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.1606375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

