Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight Capital cut shares of Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.70.

Shares of SU opened at C$41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

