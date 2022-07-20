Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.88.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$23.54 and a 52 week high of C$41.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.21.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$207.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.3000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft purchased 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,012.30.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

