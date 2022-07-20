Jonathan Rosset Acquires 15,000 Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,465.

Azimut Exploration Stock Up 2.5 %

AZM stock opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$67.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.39.

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

