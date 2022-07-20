Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Robert Mcdowell Neal Acquires 12,000 Shares

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) Director Robert Mcdowell Neal purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,670.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$71,436.55.

TSE:SMT opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.41. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.83 and a 52-week high of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$139.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

