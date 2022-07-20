Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total transaction of 10,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,000 shares in the company, valued at 2,453,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Backblaze alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.96, for a total transaction of 9,920.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total transaction of 10,220.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.29, for a total transaction of 10,580.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.02, for a total transaction of 10,040.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.46, for a total transaction of 10,920.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.13, for a total transaction of 12,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.18, for a total transaction of 12,360.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.34, for a total transaction of 12,680.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.75, for a total transaction of 11,500.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.86, for a total transaction of 11,720.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Backblaze stock opened at 5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.85 and a 52-week high of 36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 9.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

BLZE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $17,339,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.