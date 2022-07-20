Raffi Babikian Sells 25,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Rating) Director Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$10,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$102,500.

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$11,250.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Raffi Babikian sold 49,500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$35,808.30.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Raffi Babikian sold 500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$425.00.

TSE:LAM opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.64 million and a PE ratio of -9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Laramide Resources ( TSE:LAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

