Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

Insider Transactions at Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,839.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,559,000 after acquiring an additional 225,912 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,952,000 after acquiring an additional 465,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,625,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.