Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.
Insider Transactions at Duck Creek Technologies
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,839.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,559,000 after acquiring an additional 225,912 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,952,000 after acquiring an additional 465,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,625,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
