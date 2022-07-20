Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.13.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 4.1 %

HBM stock opened at C$4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.63. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$11.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$511.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

