Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources to $45.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Range Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

