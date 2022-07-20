Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 640,581 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $21.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.20%.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 209,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

