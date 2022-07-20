Strs Ohio Sells 1,700 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Berry were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Berry Stock Performance

In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $6,136,487.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,151,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,151,743.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,607,222 shares of company stock worth $40,914,098 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.