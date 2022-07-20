Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $29,000 in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARQT opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.15. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $35,415.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,676.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,660 shares of company stock worth $8,058,881 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

