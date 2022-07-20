Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 187,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,107,428 shares.The stock last traded at $21.23 and had previously closed at $21.12.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Atotech Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atotech by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Atotech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 199,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Atotech by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atotech by 29,526.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 148,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

