Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 529,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 148,777 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,400,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 895,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $181.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

