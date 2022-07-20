Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Shares in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KDNY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,676.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

KDNY stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.01.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. Research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

