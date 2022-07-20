Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($60.61) to €65.00 ($65.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($52.53) to €70.00 ($70.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.68. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $152.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

