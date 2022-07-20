Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DELL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

