Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.14 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NDLS opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.98 million, a PE ratio of -263.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $292,210.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,127.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 305,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,967. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.