Federal Signal (FSS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Federal Signal has set its FY22 guidance at $1.80-2.00 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. On average, analysts expect Federal Signal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federal Signal Stock Up 4.3 %

Federal Signal stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

