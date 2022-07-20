Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $128.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $776,356.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,863,203.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,976 shares of company stock valued at $54,986,459. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.