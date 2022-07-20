Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $107.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated an overweight rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.72.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. Denbury has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denbury will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 9.0% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $6,884,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $5,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 470.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 492,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 406,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in Denbury by 26.0% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 118,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

