Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given a $160.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.14.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $152.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

