JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.66. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 68.07% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $120.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $135.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at JAKKS Pacific

A number of analysts have weighed in on JAKK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,609,637. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. State Street Corp raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.