SPS Commerce (SPSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. SPS Commerce has set its Q2 guidance at $0.48-$0.49 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.07-$2.09 EPS.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average is $118.31. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $96.39 and a one year high of $174.42.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 14.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

