Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $38,000 Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $1,078,689.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $1,078,689.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $330,514.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,881 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $199.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.17. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

