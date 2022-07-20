Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 21,982 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 787.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 92,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $425.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 83.27%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

