Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $44,000 Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,683,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 1,923.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 264,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 130,142 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 76,990 shares during the period. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Immunovant to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Immunovant to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of IMVT opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $492.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

