Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $150.00. The stock traded as low as $112.26 and last traded at $113.10, with a volume of 36510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.78.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.32. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

