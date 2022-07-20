Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 194.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Citi Trends stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $97.46.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

