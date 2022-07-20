Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,721 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CatchMark Timber Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Further Reading

