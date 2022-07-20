Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gatos Silver Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.