Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,252 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 251.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after buying an additional 204,100 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,776,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 307,816 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 142,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

