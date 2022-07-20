Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 11,113 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 685,369 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 23.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 209,040 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CRNT opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $223.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.30. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

