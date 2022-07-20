2,919 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

VERV stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -3.84. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $536,436.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 791,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,585.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $536,436.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 791,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,585.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,184 shares of company stock worth $4,779,793 over the last ninety days.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.