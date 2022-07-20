Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $75.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.