T-Mobile US (TMUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TMUS opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average of $125.86. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.14.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,037,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $133,223,000 after acquiring an additional 503,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,941,000 after acquiring an additional 307,244 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in T-Mobile US by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 698,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,686,000 after acquiring an additional 285,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in T-Mobile US by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 388,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

